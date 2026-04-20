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Gonzales woman dies after being hit along La. 44, State Police say
GALVEZ — A Gonzales woman walking along La. 44 died after being struck by a pickup truck, State Police said Monday.
Jacqueline Merritt, 20, was hit Sunday night by a Chevrolet Silverado while walking in the southbound lane, troopers said. A Dodge Ram then hit the Chevy.
The crash occurred near the intersection of La. 44 and Villa Court North.
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Police said neither driver appeared impaired but that standard toxicology tests would be administered as it conducts an investigation. Troopers also advised pedestrians to wear visible clothing and avoid walking in travel lanes.
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