73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales woman dies after being hit along La. 44, State Police say

2 hours 58 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 10:50 AM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GALVEZ — A Gonzales woman walking along La. 44 died after being struck by a pickup truck, State Police said Monday.

Jacqueline Merritt, 20, was hit Sunday night by a Chevrolet Silverado while walking in the southbound lane, troopers said. A Dodge Ram then hit the Chevy.

The crash occurred near the intersection of La. 44 and Villa Court North.

Trending News

Police said neither driver appeared impaired but that standard toxicology tests would be administered as it conducts an investigation. Troopers also advised pedestrians to wear visible clothing and avoid walking in travel lanes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days