60°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police searching for man accused of stealing nearly $200 in liquor from Walmart, leaving on bike
GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole nearly $200 worth of liquor from Walmart.
Police said that the man went into the store on Monday and took five bottles of liquor valued at $198.42. He then left without paying.
According to police, he left on a bicycle and went north on Airline Highway.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information related to his identity is asked to call Ofc. Toncrey at (225) 647-9540.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man who killed woman while livestreaming sentenced to life in prison
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Brushfire Art Studio gives residents place for...
-
Bob Dylan, Randy Travis to perform at Raising Cane's River Center
-
St. Gabriel Police searching for man wanted for financial crimes
-
EBRSO deputies arrest man accused of having nearly 100 pictures of child...
Sports Video
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...
-
Dunham back at Superdome for third time in four years
-
LSU Women's Basketball leads National Anthem after sound system failed
-
Breaux plans to enter transfer portal