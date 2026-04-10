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Gonzales Police searching for armed suspect accused of shooting man in leg

2 hours 5 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 6:34 AM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a shooting that happened earlier this month. 

According to GPD, 50-year-old Roy Hayward is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on April 5, in which one person was shot in the leg. Police said that Hayward then ran from the scene. 

Hawyward is a convicted felon out on parole and has a violent criminal history. 

"He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Hayward, do NOT approach. Call law enforcement immediately," police said. 

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