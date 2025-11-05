Gonzales Police looking for 17-year-old girl who has been missing for 3 weeks

GONZALES — Gonzales Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has reportedly been missing for three weeks.

Police said Stephianna Jones left home on the night of Oct. 14 and hasn't been to school since then. Her social media accounts are reportedly inactive and could have been deleted.

She could be in Mississippi with a man known as "CJ," or somewhere in the Atlanta, Ga., area, police said.

GPD described Jones as having "reddish-blonde dreadlocks and a tattoo of a flower on her lower left arm."

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, according to police.

Anyone with information about Jones can call Detective Kati Wallace at 225-647-9575 or central dispatch at 225-621-8300.