Gonzales Police issues arrest warrants for two after shots fired at Top Notch Daiquiris

1 hour 43 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 2:42 PM June 03, 2025 in News
By: Adam Burruss
GONZALES - Gonzales Police are looking for two people after a Sunday altercation outside of Top Notch Daiquiris resulted in shots fired.

Officials said Henry Lee Hasten III and Dominique S. Bassett are wanted for attempted murder and aggravated damage to criminal property among other charges after a physical altercation escalated into gunfire.

No one was injured. Both are considered armed and dangerous and have an "extensive criminal history," officials said.

Anyone with information can contact officials at (225) 647-9540.

