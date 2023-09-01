Gonzales Police Department searching for attempted first-degree murder suspect

GONZALES - Police are searching for a man wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, Roland Lewis, 30, is wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder. Police did not specify what led to the search or any further details.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.