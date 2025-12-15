Gonzales Police attempting to identify woman accused of stealing from Tanger Mall

GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department is attempting to identify a woman accused of stealing a pair of boots valued at $59.99 from Shoe Lovers in Tanger Mall.

Authorities say the alleged theft happened on Dec. 11 around 6:10 p.m.

If you have any information regarding her identity, you should contact 225-647-7867 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.