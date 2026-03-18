Gonzales Police: Attempted homicide suspect hospitalized after stabbing himself during pursuit

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department said the suspect in an attempted homicide was taken to the hospital in critical condition from self-inflicted stab wounds following a pursuit that ended on Burnside Avenue.

Ascension Parish deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a residence off La. Highway 42 in Prairieville around 3:11 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies said a woman suffered serious injuries to her neck after being attacked with a knife.

The suspect was identified as Carmille Anderson, 37, who fled the scene in a vehicle. Gonzales police officials located the vehicle along Highway 44, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

Officials said Anderson's vehicle struck several passing vehicles and attempted to hit people in the parking lot. No serious injuries were reported by motorists.

Police officers stopped the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Burnside Avenue and Ascension Street. Anderson had self-inflicted injuries, including stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anderson will be booked into Ascension Parish Jail upon release from the hospital, officials say.