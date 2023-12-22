72°
Gonzales officer issued summons for sending anonymous text messages, harassment
GONZALES - A police officer was cited and issued a summons for reportedly sending anonymous texts of a harassing nature.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies began receiving complaints about the text messages as early as September. After a months-long investigation in which deputies executed multiple search warrants, detectives found the texts were from a phone belonging to Officer Duane Carpenter with the Gonzales Police Department.
Thursday, Carpenter was issued a misdemeanor summons for four counts of improper telephone communication.
