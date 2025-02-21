50°
Gonzales man arrested for vehicle burglary, identity theft
PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies arrested a man who allegedly used a stolen wallet to gamble and make several purchases.
The investigation started on Feb. 6 when a victim reported their wallet and other personal items were stolen from their car. Deputies found the victims cards were used at a casino and a gas station in Baton Rouge, and through video surveillance, deputies identified Alexander Zarlengo, 31, as a suspect.
Zarlengo was arrested Friday when he was found to be in possession of a second wallet and set of personal items from another vehicle burglary.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
