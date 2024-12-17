70°
Gonzales man accused of burglarizing gas station along La. 44 - twice
GONZALES — A trail of blood leading away from a gas station's shattered doors led Ascension Parish deputies to a man sought for burglary and other charges.
Benjamin Jarreau, 27, of Gonzales, was accused Saturday of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies said the responded to a burglary report at a gas station on La. 44 and found the front doors shattered. A trail of blood led them to Jarreau hiding in a storage closet. Deputies say Jarreau also confessed to burglarizing the station Nov. 23, and additional charges are pending.
