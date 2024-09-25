Gonzales hosting mayoral candidates' forum Wednesday after Barney Arceneaux stepped down

GONZALES — A Gonzales mayoral candidates' forum is happening Wednesday night ahead of the election in November.

The event, hosted by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, is open to the public and will be a chance for constituents to hear from the candidates. Terance Irvin, Kemlyn Lomas, Timothy Riley and Harold Stewart, all Democrats, are on the ballot.

This year's election comes after longtime Mayor Barney Arceneaux stepped down in April. The city's former attorney, Ryland Percy, was named interim mayor until the end of the year when Arceneaux's term would have ended.

Percy retired in 2015 after 25 years as city attorney. He is the father of appellate court judge Katherine Tess Stromberg.

The mayoral forum will be at the Ascension Parish Courthouse at 607 E Worthey Street. Doors open at 5 p.m.