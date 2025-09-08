76°
Gonzales home destroyed in fire Monday afternoon
GONZALES - An Ascension Parish home was destroyed in a house fire on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters from across Ascension responded to the fire at a home near the corner of Sycamore Avenue and Austin Drive in Gonzales.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m., but video from the aftermath showed fire crews still trying to douse smoking parts of the home more than an hour later. Some of the brick walls were still standing, but the entire roof had burned.
WBRZ asked for more information about how the fire started and if anyone was injured. Those details were not immediately available.
