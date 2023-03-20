Gonzales Council will vote on measure to ban sale of kratom

ASCENSION PARISH - The Gonzales Council on Monday is expected to consider an amendment to the Code of Ordinances that would prohibit the sale of kratom within the city.

If approved, the measure would subject anyone in violation to a fine of up to $500 and a jail term of up to 60 days.

The proposed amendment identifies the "use of Mitragyna Speciosa Korth (Kratom)... a serious problem affecting the health and welfare of all citizens" and seeks to take "all reasonable steps" to prohibit its sale.

Numerous parish and municipal governments have taken up similar proposals in recent months, though a move to ban kratom sales in nearby Livingston Parish failed in February.

A ban for much of Ascension Parish, including unincorporated areas, took effect late last summer.

A state lawmaker is also introducing legislation at the Capitol that would make it illegal to sell or process kratom in Louisiana.

Kratom is an herbal extract typically sold at convenience stores and smoke shops. It comes in a variety of forms and is often taken to provide an energy boost.

Some supporters believe it can be useful in helping narcotics addicts ween themselves off of drugs.

The Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Gonzales City Hall building on Irma Boulevard.