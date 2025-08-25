78°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales City passes budget after running without financial plan since July
GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council finally approved Mayor Tim Riley's $22 million budget after a months-long stalemate.
WBRZ previously reported that the mayor and councilmembers disagreed over the proposed budget's addition of salaries for positions that had not been created, like a chief administrative officer. Gonzales Councilman Tyler Turner told WBRZ that any new position for the city government needed to go through a vote from the council to be "above board."
The disagreement led to the town operating without a budget since its meeting on July 14.
Trending News
The budget that was passed on Monday was amended to show itemized salaries for administrative positions, and positions created by the current administration were not included.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aug. 25 - Uneven rainfall: drier pockets showing up, any drought concerns?
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty
-
Former Smitty's employee 'not surprised' by explosion
-
'We have to clean up a big mess:' Agencies, locals still working...
-
Story 2 Tell: The Frame Shop in Morgan City