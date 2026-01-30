41°
Gonzales city council denies new agreement on city baseball fields

GONZALES  — The Gonzales City Council voted to deny a new agreement on how to operate baseball fields in Gonzales in its meeting on Thursday. 

The parish entered an agreement with the AP Basketball league to allow their players to use the fields at Tee Joe Park, Municipal Park and Bergeron-Guadin Park in 2025, but residents complained that the company gets priority over other programs. 

"It's all about the kids; it shouldn't matter what organization the kids are tied to," speaker Randall Williams said.

The panel proposed splitting the fields between the leagues, but that motion ultimately failed.

"If it worked out last year, I think it could work out this year," council member Kirk Boudreaux said. 

The council says it will revisit the motion at its next meeting.

