Golf tournament hosted by Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation held Monday

BATON ROUGE — The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation hosted its annual golf tournament on Monday morning at the University Club.

All proceeds will go towards purchasing bullet-proof vests for law enforcement agencies across Baton Rouge.

The foundation's president, Pat Englade, says recent shootings involving law enforcement highlight the need to support officers.

“Shows up every day somewhere in this country where a police officer gets shot and killed. Vests give them an opportunity to stay in the fight, at least maybe survive a critical injury. And that's the goal of it, to survive a gunfight if they get into one,” Englade said.

Englade says they've purchased more than 2,000 vests so far.