67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Golden Meadow man dies in car crash on LA Hwy 182

1 hour 47 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, November 23 2024 Nov 23, 2024 November 23, 2024 1:57 PM November 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

MORGAN CITY — A Golden Meadow man died in a single-vehicle crash while driving on LA Hwy 182 near Progress Lane Friday afternoon.

Russ Theriot, 65, was headed eastbound at around 1 p.m. when his truck traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and multiple poles before turning over.

According to Louisiana State Police, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending News

The crash remains under investigation. Standard toxicology samples were collected from Theriot and are awaiting analysis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days