Golden Band planning to play USC alma mater Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The Tiger Band is practicing a few different notes to help South Carolina fans feel at home Saturday.

Director of Athletic Bands/Director of the "Golden Band from Tigerland" Roy King says he called the band director at USC to get the sheet music to their alma mater and fight song. The band practiced the alma mater Wednesday afternoon at Tiger Band Hall.

"They rehearsed it today," King said. "We're going to work on it again [Thursday] and maybe get it a little bit better."

Saturday will be a game where the Gamecocks host the Tigers in Baton Rouge. While LSU Head Coach Les Miles says the players are fired up for the game, things will be a little different.

By playing the alma mater at Saturday's pre-show, King says it's portrays one of the many symbols of an SEC family.

"We all know one another in the SEC. All the directors, we all know one another fairly well, some of us went to school together," he said. "I'm quite certain the South Carolina folks would do the same thing if the tables were turned."

To King's knowledge, the Tiger Band has done this once before in 2007, when LSU played Virginia Tech. The alma mater was played to honor the families and victims of the massacre there.

King says the band's plans will be finalized Thursday.