48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Going out of the country soon? Congressman to host passport acceptance event

53 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 6:00 AM March 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - If you're planning on going out of the country in the  next few months, or event the next few years, the most important step is to make sure you have a passport. 

Congressman Troy Carter will be hosting a passport acceptance event Thursday in New Orleans for District 2 residents to get their international plans started. 

Trending News

The event will be hosted in the McDonough 35 Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days