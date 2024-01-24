Girls wrestling could become its own high school division; LHSAA to vote Thursday

ST. AMANT - The future of girls wrestling on a high school level depends largely on a vote by the LHSAA.

As it stands, girls can join the wrestling teams in high schools across Louisiana and compete against boys in their weight class. Thursday, the LHSAA will decide whether they should sanction the sport.

A sanction would allow a separate girls division and give girls an opportunity to earn state and national varsity titles. Coach Clint Brownell at St. Amant High School said the girls on his team work just as hard as the boys and deserve recognition.

"The only way they can wrestle other girls is in JV level competition and they aren't getting the proper treatment that they deserve, as in getting in all the record books for their accomplishments," Brownell said.

St. Amant High School senior, Kyleigh Pearson, is one of three girls on the Gators wrestling team. To her, learning how to wrestle was a form of self-expression and empowerment.

"Wrestling helped me overcome bullying," Pearson said. "They kinda stopped messing with me after I won a couple matches."

Pearson and Coach Brownell hope the LHSAA will make the right decision, and pave the way for girls to be successful in the sport. They both believe the benefits are more important than any potential drawbacks.

The vote will take place Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge at 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.