Girlfriend of New Orleans escapee arrested, allegedly helped facilitate escape

NEW ORLEANS - U.S. Marshals arrested the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Orleans Parish jail escapee Derrick Groves for allegedly facilitating the May 16 escape.

The Attorney General's Office said that 28-year-old Darriana Burton was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail for conspiracy to commit simple escape. AG Liz Murrill said the charge was "related to her alleged involvement in facilitating the escape."

An affidavit said that Burton, Groves and another person had a video chat two days before the escape and the conversation was intentionally vague. Deputies noted that there was a follow-up call to discuss details about how to get out of the jail and transportation after he was outside the facility. The unidentified person said it was a "bad move" and would trigger a "manhunt."

Burton was previously employed at the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and was fired in March 2023 when she was arrested for reportedly bringing contraband into the jail. That charge and an additional count of malfeasance in office were refused by the Orleans Parish District Attorney in October 2024.

Law enforcement is still looking for Groves and another escapee, Antione Massey, who were two of ten inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish.