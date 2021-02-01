Girl saved from alleged sexual abuser after traffic stop outside hotel

PORT ALLEN - An underage girl was rescued from a man accused of regularly using her for sex after a sheriff's deputy came across the two during a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge.

Allen Scott, 35, of St. Amant was first arrested months ago, on Oct. 27, 2020, after the traffic stop near the Oyo Hotel in Port Allen. However, Scott was booked again in East Baton Rouge on Jan. 29, 2021 for crimes related to the same victim.

Arrest documents said a West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was keeping an eye on the hotel back in October after receiving a tip that human trafficking was happening in one of the rooms.

Deputies spotted a vehicle matching a description provided by the tipster and pulled it over after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign as he left the parking lot. In the truck, deputies found Scott driving the vehicle with an unnamed girl in one of the passenger seats.

According to arrest records, deputies noted the girl looked scared and shook her head left to right when asked if she was OK. The girl also explained to deputies where she and Scott were staying, listing off the same hotel room where deputies were told the crimes were happening.

Both Scott and the girl were taken in for questioning.

Scott later admitted he and the girl were sexually involved and claimed the two had sexual encounters on four different occasions. He said two of those encounters happened at his home in Ascension Parish and the other two were at a rental property in Grand Isle.

Scott allegedly told deputies that he knew it was wrong but said he couldn't help himself because he and his wife were discussing a divorce.

The victim later told investigators that she knew Scott's daughter, who is the same age, and that he would often pick her up from her parents' home to spend the night. She added that Scott would either take her to an RV next to his home or to a hotel for sex, and the two kept in touch with one another through social media.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Jail in charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile for the incident in that parish.

Deputies learned from another interview with the victim days later that there had been several other encounters between the two, including visits at hotels on Constitution Avenue and Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. In November, investigators obtained receipts from both hotels confirming he had stayed there.

Deputies also seized three phones which held images of the two, including some showing Scott in bed with the girl.

The sheriff's office reached out to Scott's attorney but was denied an interview. He was taken into custody Friday on additional charges related to the crimes in Baton Rouge.