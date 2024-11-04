Get to know who and what is on the ballot in federal, state, local races for the 2024 election

Before going to your polling site and casting your vote, it's important to know who — and what — is on the ballot.

The most publicized race is undoubtedly the presidential election. The frontrunners are Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump (R).

Across the capital region, four congressional seats are on the ballot in Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.

District 2: Troy Carter Sr. (D), Devin Davis (D), Devin Lance Graham (R), Christy Lynch (R) and Shondrell Perrilloux (R)

District 3: Priscilla Gonzales (D), Clay Higgins (R) Xan John (R) and Sadi Summerlin (D)

District 4: Mike Johnson (R) and Joshua Morott (R)

District 5: Julie Letlow (R), M.V. Mendoza (R) and Michael Vallien Jr. (D)

Multiple other public offices governing multiple parishes are also on the ballot.

Public Service Commissioner, District 2: Jean-Paul Coussan (R), Nick Laborde (D) and Julie Quinn (R)

21st Judicial District Court Judge: Matthew Belser (R) and Lindon Bennett Magee (R)

23rd Judicial District Court Judge: Jennifer Gauthreaux Prescott (D) and Toni Falterman Menard (R)

A proposed new constitutional amendment deciding whether federal revenue that Louisiana gets from alternative or renewable energy sources generated off the coast should go to the coastal protection and restoration fund or go to the state's general fund is also on the ballot.

There are also key races for both ballot measures and public offices in multiple parishes. It is important to note that only contested races are included on this list. Any candidates running unopposed will not be listed.

Ascension:

Mayor of Donaldsonville

Mayor of Gonzales

Gonzales Chief of Police

Donaldsonville District 1 Councilmember

Donaldsonville District 2 Councilmember

Donaldsonville District 3 Councilmember

Donaldsonville District 4 Councilmember

Donaldsonville District 5 Councilmember

Gonzales Division A Councilmember

Gonzales Division C Councilmember

Gonzales Division E Councilmember

Assumption:

Proposition: A 10-year renewal to a special ad valorem tax of 3.5 mills property tax to help fund the Assumption Council on Aging.

East Baton Rouge:

EBR Mayor-President

EBR Council, District 1

EBR Council, District 2

EBR Council, District 5

EBR Council, District 7

EBR Council, District 10

EBR Council, District 11

EBR City Judge Div C

EBR City Constable

EBR Home Rule Charter Amendment

EBR Rec. & Park Renewal No. 1

EBR Rec. & Park Renewal No. 2

City of Baton Rouge (Firefighter Pay)

EBR Fire Prot. District 1 Renewal

EBR Brownsfield Fire Prot. District 3 Renewal

EBR Alsen Fire Prot. District 9 Renewal

EBR Woodlawn Estates Fee Continuation



East Feliciana:

East Feliciana School Board, Dist. 3, Div. 1

Town of Clinton Aldermen

East Feliciana Parishwide Tax Renewal



Iberville:

Plaquemine Mayor

Rosedale Mayor

Grosse Tete Aldermen

Rosedale Aldermen

Plaquemine Selectman, District I

Plaquemine Selectman, District II

Plaquemine Selectman, District III

Plaquemine Selectman, District VI

Iberville Parish Home Rule Charter Amendment



Livingston:

Livingston School Board, District 2

French Settlement Mayor

Walker Police Chief

Livingston Police Chief

Walker Councilmen

Livingston Aldermen

Port Vincent Aldermen

Walker Councilman, District 2

Livingston Parish Proposition #1

Livingston Parish Proposition #2

Denham Springs Hotel Tax



Pointe Coupee:

Livonia Council Members

St. Mary:

Proposition: A 10-year renewal of a 3-mill property tax to fund improvements of the parish's recreational facilities.

Morgan City District 2 Councilmember

Morgan City District 3 Councilmember

Morgan City District 5 Councilmember

Tangipahoa:

Amite City Mayor

Roseland Mayor

Tangipahoa Mayor

Amite City Police Chief

Roseland Police Chief

Roseland Aldermen

Amite City Council, District 1

Amite City Council, District 2

Amite City Council, District 3

Amite City Council, District 4

Tangipahoa 1% S&U Tax Renewal

Hammond Prop. No. 1 of 2

Hammond Prop. No. 2 of 2

Tickfaw Property Tax - 10 Mills



West Baton Rouge:

Port Allen Mayor

Brusly Police Chief

Port Allen Council Member At Large

Port Allen Council, Dist. I

Port Allen Council, Dist. II

Port Allen Council, Dist. III

Addis Council Members

Brusly Council Members



West Feliciana:

St. Francisville Mayor

St. Francisville Aldermen