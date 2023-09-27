Get ready to watch LSU Women's Basketball on TV this fall

BATON ROUGE - You've got plenty of chances to watch the defending national champions this coming women’s basketball season as the SEC announced it's broadcast schedule on Wednesday afternoon and LSU will be featured in 17 televised games on the ESPN and its networks this upcoming season.

LSU lands on the main network at least five times with the remaining games on either ESPN2 or the SEC Network.

Every one of LSU’s conference games except for one will be televised.

All of LSU’s home games will be available to watch online with SEC Network + and their two non-conference road games at Southeastern and Coppin State will have streaming options as well.

A television announcement for LSU’s season opener against Colorado at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas will be made at a later date.

LSU Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Season Television Schedule: