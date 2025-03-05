Get ready for a lunar eclipse in mid-March

It is eclipse time in the Capital Area once again! This time, it will be the Moon rather than the Sun. On the night of March 13-14, a total lunar eclipse will occur, during which the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow and appear reddish—a phenomenon often called a "Blood Moon."

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing the Moon to move into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon enters the darkest part of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, leading to the reddish hue observed.

Viewing the eclipse in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

In Baton Rouge, the eclipse will begin late on March 13 and continue into the early hours of March 14. The key phases are:

Penumbral eclipse begins: 10:57 p.m. CDT on March 13*

10:57 p.m. CDT on March 13* Partial eclipse begins: 12:09 a.m. CDT on March 14

12:09 a.m. CDT on March 14 Totality begins: 1:26 a.m. CDT

1:26 a.m. CDT Totality ends: 2:31 a.m. CDT

2:31 a.m. CDT Partial eclipse ends: 3:47 a.m. CDT

3:47 a.m. CDT Penumbral eclipse ends: 5:00 a.m. CDT*

*The penumbra is the faint outer shadow of Earth. The Moon dims only by a slight amount as it enters the penumbra. This would be difficult to spot with the naked eye.

During totality, from 1:26 a.m. to 2:31 a.m., the Moon will appear a coppery red. The reddish color during a total lunar eclipse results from Earth's atmosphere filtering out shorter-wavelength blue light, allowing longer-wavelength red and orange light to reach the Moon. This effect is similar to the colors observed during sunrises and sunsets.

As Earth's shadow dims the Moon's brightness, constellations and even other planets like Jupiter and Mars may become more prominent. No special equipment is needed to observe this event, but binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience. Of course, clear skies will be needed for optimal viewing, so stick with the Storm Station for the latest forecast.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.