Get a hands-on animal experience at Companion Animal Alliance's summer camp

BATON ROUGE - Summer is just around the corner and camps are opening up registration, and of course, there's one for those animal lovers out there.

Companion Animal Alliance is offering summer camp for kids ages six to eleven. This will allow them to learn about how to take care of animals, sheltering, and how to safely interact with all different kinds of pets.

They'll have a hands-on experience with dogs, cats, livestock, and even a few birds and reptiles.

"We think it's important to start them at a young age, teaching people about what the animal shelter does, whether it be here or somewhere else," said Emily Lemoine, Director of Communications with Companion Animal Alliance. "Animal shelters are a really important part of the community, teaching people when they're very young to be an advocate and how to keep your pets happy and healthy, to spay and neuter, about heart worm preventatives. All of that."

Registration is now open and the camps will start at the end of May. Camp Unleashed is for kids aged 9-11. Camp Luv-A-Pet is for kids aged 6-8.

You can register at CAA's website here.