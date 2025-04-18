GET 2 MOVING: U.S. Express Track Club

BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Express Track Club was founded in 2008 by Coach Byron Turner. The program is dedicated to motivating kids and adults to be successful on the track field. Cross country sports are also offered.

Coach Turner aims to improve the lives of the athletes by enhancing their sportsmanship and healthy living while teaching them optimal performance techniques of the track and field sport.

The track club offers coaching to all ages who may be interested in joining. Coach Turner noted that the youngest athlete he coached is seven and the oldest is over 90.

The track teams are split between adults and children, but each team can compete in state and nationwide meets.

Each age division of U.S. Express has competed in meets in which they have placed as winners. Many students who do track in high school spend their off-season time training with the track club.

Continuous training, even on off-seasons, proves to be beneficial for athletes who wish to maintain and grow their skills.

Obviously, the events in track require agility, reasonable speed and excellent endurance. Practicing multiple days a week and completing drills each day can condition a runner to perform better than before.

For more information on how to get you or someone you know involved, click here.