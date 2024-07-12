GET 2 MOVING: Bridgeview Gun Club

PORT ALLEN— Bridgeview Gun Club is a shooting range where people can go to practice aiming or to get familiarized with any type of gun. The club offers lessons for people who want to better their shooting skills or understand the basics of how to handle a gun. A major component of this sport is to know the safety that must be involved when shooting.

The owners say this sport requires skill, focus and discipline. Competitions are also available for people who want to become more serious about the sport.

Keith Morris, one of the club's owners, says self defense is one aspect of why someone should want to know how to shoot, but he hopes he'd never have to. Morris adds learning how to shoot a gun properly is a sport.

Proper form and technique are necessary, which depending on the gun and distance, could vary. Morris stresses shooting is not as easy as some may assume.

Morris argues although guns sometimes get a 'bad rap' because of the way they can be misused, if operated correctly- shooting is a sport that can be challenging and fun for people interested.

For more information visit https://www.bridgeviewgunclub.com/about/