84°
Latest Weather Blog
Geo Prep Academy hosts book fair highlighting elementary-aged authors
BATON ROUGE — On Monday, the Geo Prep Academy invited students and families to enjoy a literary day at its annual book fair.
It was a chance for the community to come out to support student authors and celebrate their creativity.
The school's literacy program taught students how to use their imagination and write their own stories. Ten-year-old Huellon Archie finished his first book and wants other students to have the same experience.
“I wanna teach other children how they can make their own book and publish it so the world can know,” Archie said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
It's almost time to go Back 2 School! A list of supply...
-
Geo Prep Academy hosts book fair highlighting elementary-aged authors
-
Proposed roundabout near Lowe's will ease Gonzales traffic problems, officials say
-
LSU sets the tone at SEC Media Days, eyes strong start to...
-
Artists at Audubon State Historic Site participating in project to celebrate America's...