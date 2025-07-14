Geo Prep Academy hosts book fair highlighting elementary-aged authors

BATON ROUGE — On Monday, the Geo Prep Academy invited students and families to enjoy a literary day at its annual book fair.

It was a chance for the community to come out to support student authors and celebrate their creativity.

The school's literacy program taught students how to use their imagination and write their own stories. Ten-year-old Huellon Archie finished his first book and wants other students to have the same experience.

“I wanna teach other children how they can make their own book and publish it so the world can know,” Archie said.