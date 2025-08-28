GEO Academies, BRCC ribbon-cutting expands student opportunities

BATON ROUGE — A new partnership between GEO Academies and Baton Rouge Community College is already reshaping the high school experience for hundreds of Baton Rouge students.

Thursday, leaders celebrated a ribbon-cutting at BRCC’s Acadian Campus, marking the start of an expanded program that places GEO high school juniors and seniors directly into college and career classes on campus. The initiative allows students to earn workforce certifications or college degrees while still in high school, with tuition, textbooks and transportation covered at no cost to families.

Katie Grimes, College and Career Counselor for GEO Academies, said she’s already seeing the difference the move is making.

“At first I was kind of concerned just about the students being here on campus, like if they will feel like they're missing out on anything, but the students are so excited to be here,” Grimes said. “I'm excited for them to be here. I have even more students come and ask me every day to be a part of something just because they're physically living in and it just makes me so happy.”

Grimes said one of her favorite parts of the job is seeing students in action as they prepare for future careers.

“I love just being able to be here and walking down and seeing my students in the welding shop,” she said. “I got to see two students welding some plates today. I had students that took their workforce exams today, and they all came to me very excited that they made 80% and higher. So it's just exciting to be here. And I love these opportunities for the students.”

GEO Next Generation High School has already tripled the number of graduates earning associate degrees in just the past two years.

For Grimes, who has worked at GEO for five years, the mission is personal.

“I've been a college and career counselor here at GEO for five years. This is my fifth year,” she said. “I love it here. I'm so passionate about this. I love giving the students opportunities.”

School leaders say the expanded BRCC partnership will ensure that GEO’s juniors and seniors are enrolled in college or career courses this school year, a milestone they believe will set students on a stronger path toward long-term success.