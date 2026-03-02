71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responds to house fire on Camelia Cove Road in Gonzales

1 hour 31 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 5:41 PM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department is currently responding to a house fire on Camelia Cove Road in Gonzales.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Trending News

Drivers should avoid the area at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days