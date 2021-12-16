Gardere Initiative hosts prayer walk against rising crime rates

BATON ROUGE - The Gardere Initiative took to the streets Thursday to spread the word about their faith and the services they offer to the community.

“The Gardere Initiative is open and willing to help the community and we’re here to serve in any capacity that they might need help," said Tyelise Vavasseur, program coordinator.

Thursday's walk was also a way to take a symbolic stand against rising crime rates and bring a positive influence to the neighborhood.

“We just hope that instead of getting involved in some mischievous things in the community they would come here and have something a little bit more constructive," Vavasseur said.

Since 2006, the Gardere Initiative has provided essential services to families living in the Gardere area. Those services include literacy classes, resume help, and computer access.

"Anything they think they might need. To get electricity, to get their children enrolled in school and anything like that,” Vavasseur said.

The program also offers a safe and healthy place for children to go after school.

“This is also a safe environment not only just for homework and school, but when the children don’t have school to come to, they feel very comfortable coming here, and we give them coloring activities, word activities to do," Vavasseur said.

For members of the organization, Thursday's walk was a step in the right direction, to lead kids in Gardere down the right path.