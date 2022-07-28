Garbage collector pinned to truck after being hit by car, Coursey shut down

BATON ROUGE - A worker was pinned to a garbage truck after being struck by another car.

Sources told WBRZ that a car drove into the back of a garbage truck and pinned a worker on Coursey Boulevard between South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Stumberg Lane, with "possible broken legs" as a result.

The exact extent of the worker's injuries is unclear, but sources said the worker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Coursey Boulevard was closed due to the accident.

WBRZ is reaching out to authorities to get further information. This is a developing story.