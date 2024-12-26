Garage a total loss after late night fire at Geronimo Street home

BATON ROUGE - A home's detached garage is a total loss after a late-night fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there was no immediate known cause of the fire that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Christmas night at a home on Geronimo Street. Firefighters said when they arrived the garage was engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.