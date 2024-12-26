63°
Latest Weather Blog
Garage a total loss after late night fire at Geronimo Street home
BATON ROUGE - A home's detached garage is a total loss after a late-night fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there was no immediate known cause of the fire that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Christmas night at a home on Geronimo Street. Firefighters said when they arrived the garage was engulfed in flames.
No one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRPSS gives away 100 free laptops to students
-
Pride library crocheting group warming hands, hearts in community and beyond
-
Salvation Army bell-ringer has a sound plan: Support anti-drug effort in community
-
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church goes all out for Christmas
-
Food truck owner shares Christmas cheer by serving free meals to those...
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...