Game day tips for LSU, Southern fans about traffic, security and cooling stations

BATON ROUGE -- Saturday night will be very busy in Baton Rouge with both LSU and Southern having their home openers within thirty minutes of each other.

With that, WBRZ spoke with law enforcement and medical professionals about some tips they have for fans heading to either game.

One of the most common questions that fans have is how traffic will be.

"Expect there to be heavy traffic, expect there to be road closures because what contraflow is is that the lane of travel that goes on to the campus, we shut those lanes down, and we use those lanes as an egress so that everybody that's on campus now can use both lanes in an attempt to get off campus," Baton Rouge Police's Public Information Officer Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

McKneely said you can expect around one to three hours of road closures after the game.

"Be mindful that coming towards the third quarter of each game, we tend to shut the roads down, so if you have to get toward a particular place, make sure you get there," McKneely said.

As for what streets would see contraflow, BRPD says it's the major streets they know that people would be using to leave campus.

"[For LSU], Nicholson, Burbank, Highland Road, all areas that you can see, River Road. For Southern, it'll be Harding, it'll be Mills Avenue. We shut down bits of Scenic Highway, and we allow all those cars that come over the overpass on Harding, and to go down Mills to Scenic Highway," McKneely said.

Another aspect of game day is security, which McKneely described as a law enforcement day to ensure they'll have a good amount all across Baton Rouge.

"We have state police out there. We have constables out there. We have the sheriff's department out there, so all branches of law enforcement. West Feliciana, East Feliciana. All regional law enforcement agencies coming together in an attempt to have the adequate manpower at those sites to ensure it's safe. You have officers on every corner and we're going to be in uniform," McKneely said.

He also talked about what kind of man power BRPD will have at LSU and Southern.

"Knowing that it's over 100 officers, I'll tell you, that will be there working the traffic. Over 100 at LSU. We have a large amount of officers at Southern that work inside the stadium, and officers that are on the outer perimeter guiding the traffic," McKneely said.

With any game, many will be out tailgating leading up to it. With the temperature being hot during that time, hydration with water and an electrolyte-rich beverage is key.

"We do see a lot of emergencies in the emergency department on gameday, mostly on heat-related injury as well as alcohol related issues," Baton Rouge General Emergency Physician Daniel Epperson said.

If you're heading to Tiger Stadium, there will be four designated cooling tents outside the stadium. Two of them are located on the west side of the stadium, one on the south side, and another on the pad outside of the Maravich Assembly Center.

There will also be 11 cooling zones throughout the inside of Tiger Stadium, as well as at Gate 8. Even though the sun may go down during that game, EMS wants to make clear that doesn't mean you shouldn't be staying hydrated.

"It's still hot outside. Even if the sun is not directly beating down on you, you still have the radiant temperature out there," East Baton Rouge EMS Public Information Officer Brad Harris said.

McKneely asked fans to also have patience as officials work to get everyone off campus as safe and quick as possible.