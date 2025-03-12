73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral services for Former LSU player Marc Boutte set for Saturday in Lake Charles

1 hour 1 minute 4 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 5:48 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Marc Boutte, a former defensive lineman for LSU, will be laid to rest Saturday following a service at the Combre Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

Boutte, a Lake Charles native, died last week at age 55. He had appeared in over 40 games and started 32 times as a defensive lineman during his LSU career.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A funeral at Sacred Heart Catholic Church is set for 11 a.m.

Trending News

For those who want to pay their respect to the Boutte, or to make a donation, visit the mortuary's website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days