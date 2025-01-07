44°
Funeral services for Baton Rouge father killed in New Orleans attack announced
BATON ROUGE - The funeral arrangements for a Baton Rouge father of two who was killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans were announced Tuesday.
The family of Reggie Hunter said the services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 at Big Zion AME in Roseland. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the funeral will start after, followed by the burial at Big Zion AME Cemetery.
Afterward, a repass will be held at Encore Event Center in Tickfaw.
