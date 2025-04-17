Funeral arrangements announced for Kyren Lacy

THIBODAUX - Funeral arrangements were announced for Kyren Lacy, a LSU wide receiver who died April 12.

The visitation will be Saturday, April 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the David Stopher Gymnasium in Thibodaux. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m.

The burial will be held at Calvary Cemeteries, which is located at East 12th and McCulla Street.