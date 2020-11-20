58°
From being a ball boy to ballin' for Catholic, freshman Daniel Beale is the real deal.
As a boy, Daniel Beale was a ball boy on Friday nights for Catholic football. Now the freshman is still young but still tossing the pigskin, adding a game winning touchdown toss against the number one team in 5A to his young resume.
Musicians, performers struggle to bring in money amid pandemic with heightened safety...
Gov. Edwards: recent statewide effort to combat COVID 'inadequte'
Restaurant owners benefiting from families staying home for Thanksgiving
LSU grad has patent pending for drug to treat COVID-19
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana