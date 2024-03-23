Latest Weather Blog
Friends, family gather for annual Louisiana Fallen Firefighter Memorial
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters and their loved ones from all over the state gathered Saturday to honor the eight heroes who lost their lives this past year.
While many mourned and tears filled the area, this was still a celebration. Boyd Petty, the vice president of the Walk of Honor Foundation, said the foundation is dedicated to keeping alive the memory of fallen firefighters.
"Not just the way they died. but how they lived their lives," Petty said.
Of the eight honored, five died from work-related cancer. While this is still new to many, research has started to figure out why this is happening so frequently and what they can do to prevent it from happening again.
One of the cancer deaths was William Sanders.
"Even my niece was saying she wants to be a firefighter, because she remembers her uncle," his wife Dana Sanders said.
This wasn't just a memorial for those who recently passed, but for all of those in Louisiana who gave their lives in the line of duty. This is why each year they have this service, with all families welcome to join so they can celebrate and get the closure they need.
Trending News
The memorial, located at the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office on Independence Boulevard near Florida Boulevard, is open for public viewing 24/7.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...