Friday's Health Report: How to limit your exposure to microplastics

BATON ROUGE — You have probably seen recent headlines or social media posts about microplastics.



Understanding the concerns begins with knowing what they are.

"Both microplastics and nanoplastics are the byproducts of plastic breakdown in the environment. You can think of nanoplastics as so small you can't see with your own eye; you need really specialized machinery to look at them. And even microplastics are very, very small pieces of plastic and plastic chemicals that you can't see with the naked eye, and again, need specialized equipment to visualize," Dr. Christopher Hine, PHD, said.

Both microplastics and nanoplastics have been found in humans.

They can enter our bodies through many ways, including the food we eat, the water we drink and even the air we breathe.

Doctors say these plastics can potentially affect things like our hormones, metabolism and may even contribute to weight gain.

You can limit your exposure by using microwave-safe food containers and turning to alternative storage like glass, metal or ceramic.

Try to keep plastic containers, like water bottles, out of direct sunlight.

“I definitely don't want individuals to say, be, you know, 90 degrees in the summer and not drinking water because they're afraid to consume the plastics. It's, you know, dehydration is a far worse condition than being exposed to microplastics. But if you have the ability to store your water that's in plastic outside of direct sunlight and in a cool place, then please do," Dr. Hine said.

Doctors say more research is needed to fully understand the impact of microplastics and nanoplastics on our bodies.