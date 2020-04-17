75°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 17, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First responders in Central surprise boy with social distancing birthday parade
-
Domestic violence cases holding steady amid stay-at-home order, batteries have increased
-
Graduating seniors facing tough job market, services available to help
-
After delivering baby, Gonzales woman dies from COVID-19
-
Friday's Health Report