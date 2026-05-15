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Friday's Health Report: 1 in 5 adults live with mental illness, many go untreated
An estimated one in five adults lives with a mental illness and despite how common it is, many people go undiagnosed and untreated.
"It can be really difficult for people to admit that they're struggling," said Dr. Kathleen Mueller with the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Mueller says mental health and physical health are closely linked. Depression, for example, increases the risk for conditions like diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
Having a chronic physical condition can also make it more likely for a mental health illness to develop.
"This is something that we need to address regularly without stigma, without barriers and so your family physician is the place to start," Mueller said.
Early warning signs of mental health conditions include eating or sleeping too much or too little, pulling away from people and usual activities and having low or no energy.
Other signs include feeling numb, unexplained aches and pains, feeling helpless or hopeless and persistent thoughts or memories that won't stop. Inability to perform daily tasks and thoughts of harming yourself or others are also warning signs.
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Mueller says a primary care or family doctor can help come up with a strategy to manage symptoms.
"Maybe some increased movement, some maybe some dietary changes, maybe just having a conversation, perhaps connecting with a therapist," Mueller said, "but sometimes it just stays right there in that room and then we do a follow up and we check in and we make sure people are doing OK."
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