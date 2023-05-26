Friday PM Forecast: Staying HOT and dry over the Memorial Day weekend

Heat on repeat this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Daytime highs this afternoon topped out in the upper-80s across the area. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures will fall into the mid-60s. Starting your Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze out of the northeast. By the afternoon hours the upper 80s and low-90s will be creeping into the forecast. Not everyone will see 90° heat but feels like temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s. Less than 10% of the area will see measurable amounts of rain fall.

Up Next: We are not forecasting any total washouts this Memorial Day weekend, and not everyone will catch a shower. However, moisture moving back in will have feels like temperatures climbing into the upper-90s over the weekend. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. Sunday temperatures will climb into the 90s, and then the heat is on for the start of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.