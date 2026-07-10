Friday PM Forecast: Heavy rain & flash flood threat increases through weekend

The pattern of scattered afternoon storms will continue Saturday, but things turn even wetter by the 2nd half of the weekend. Sunday through Tuesday look especially active, with the heavy rain threat increasing during that timeframe.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After some scattered storms this afternoon, activity will fizzle out after sunset. This will lead to a mostly clear night with lows in the mid-70s. The typical summer rhythm is not going anywhere on Saturday. The day will start off quiet and sunny, with clouds building as we approach the noon hour. For the 2nd half of the day, we will have a 60% coverage of scattered showers and storms. While storms are slightly more likely than Friday, not everyone will get wet. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain will be possible in thunderstorms.

Up Next: A surge in tropical moisture will cause storms to be even more likely on Sunday. The main timeframe will still be the PM hours, where we have an 80% coverage of numerous showers and storms. Highs will be scaled back slightly, near 90°. While activity will dial back overnight, it will not be completely dry. This also means it will not be impossible to have some showers around during the Monday morning commute.

The most widespread coverage and greatest heavy rain threat will occur early next week. Not only will we have deep tropical moisture, we will also have enhanced lift thanks to an upper-level disturbance and a weak front. Highs will be limited to the mid-80s. Storms stay likely Tuesday, with coverage dramatically scaling back for the rest of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds in. In total, 1-4" of rain will be likely, with higher amounts possible. Localized street and poor drainage flood could occur wherever the heaviest rain sets up.

The Tropics: The tropics remain quiet, with no tropical cyclone development expected across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf over the next seven days.

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– Balin

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