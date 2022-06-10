Friday PM Forecast: few showers pop Saturday, drier after that

After a rough wrap to the workweek, Saturday will bring transitional weather. By Sunday, precipitation chances will be quite low once again.

Next 24 Hours: Any leftover showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the evening hours. Plenty of surface moisture leftover from a day of widespread precipitation will keep it feeling sticky and low temperatures will only be dropping to the mid 70s. On Saturday, some early sunshine will help to push thermometers into the low 90s. As this occurs, feels-like temperatures will top out between 100-105 degrees. During the peak heating hours, a few showers and thunderstorms will pop but expect more locations to stay dry than receive rain. Additionally, thunderstorms will not be as long-lived or strong as Friday.

Up Next: On Sunday, the pattern will switch back to mainly dry and hot. Chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will trend closer to zero through Tuesday. With that, expect a return to high temperatures in the mid 90s lasting for several hours in the afternoons. Plenty of humidity will lead to feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. By Wednesday or Thursday, the atmosphere may allow a few, afternoon showers and thunderstorms once again. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quite. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: Saturday will be a transitional day with an upper level ridge of high pressure already trying to build back to the east and over the local area. How quickly this occurs will determine how soon afternoon convection is stunted. While some isolated activity is possible during the first half of the weekend, it should be hard to come by on Sunday afternoon. By early next week, the ridge and drier pattern should win out once again. Basically, these subtleties in rain or not, really only make the difference in highs reaching the mid 90s on dry days or low 90s on days with any precipitation. Lows will steadily be in the low to mid 70s.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.