Friday AM Forecast: Tracking some Saturday showers

Happy Friday! We are gearing up for the Capital City Catfight. If you a planning on being outside all day Saturday, be sure to scroll down.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The morning hours will be dry and partly cloudy as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. The very sunny and dry spots will likely see the temperatures scratch 90°. Scattered showers will develop in the early afternoon and run their course in the evening hours. Friday night plans may run into a shower as it dissipates. Temperatures tonight will be near 70°.

Up Next: Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s with high humidity. If you are planning to be out tailgating, be prepared for a passing shower or two. Showers will be most active between 2-5pm. Have a plan in place for lightning. Find a building you duck into briefly while a thunderstorm passes over. It is not safe to be outside in the event of lightning. Showers will be clearing up around kickoff time and temperatures will be dropping into the 70s during the game. A drier trend will start on Sunday as showers become more limited in the afternoon. Dry air will move in by the middle of next week. That means no rain and some lower humidity starting on Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Earl is set to become the first major hurricane of the season, strengthening into a category 3 storm. This storm is not a threat the United States. You can see the full forecast track for Earl here.

There are two other disturbances that could develop in the next 5 days. Right now, there are no significant threats to the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A gale-force low pressure system located about 1200 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms that are displaced well to the northeast of the circulation center due to strong upper-level winds. Although the upper-level winds are expected to remain strong, the low still has some opportunity during the next day or so to become a short-lived tropical cyclone while moving toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph into the central subtropical Atlantic. For more information on this system, including gale warnings, please refer to the High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.