Friday AM Forecast: The sun is back for the weekend

The sunshine is back today!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It’s chilly out there, but we will finally see some sunshine today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s with sunny skies. Tonight, cold air will settle in and temperatures will fall to around 32°, especially north of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: There will be a light freeze across south Louisiana before sunrise on Saturday morning. Then weekend is looking mostly sunny and comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s in the afternoon and overnight lows in the 40s into Sunday. Temperatures will trend in the low 70s into next week. Isolated showers will be back in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, we are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

