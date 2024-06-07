Friday AM Forecast: Temps soar as 'Heat Dome' moves over Louisiana this weekend

Make sure to get outside and enjoy the dry, but hot weekend ahead as rain chances will return next week.

Today & Tonight: Friday will be a hot day with temperatures that begin in the middle to upper 70's quickly warming once the sun rises, into the middle 90's by the afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny and rain chances close to none as slightly drier air has filtered in behind the front that passed through yesterday. Humidity levels have not moved much behind the front so expect feels-like temperatures +100° during peak heating hours. Overnight, clear skies will persist allowing temperatures to fall into the low-70's around the Capital Area.

Up Next: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all feel very similar. Mild morning temperatures that will begin in the 70s will be short lived as things heat up quickly throughout the day. Temperatures will likely be near 90° by lunchtime each day, topping out in the mid-90's but feeling much warmer during afternoon hours. Mostly sunny skies will dominate all weekend long with the only, and very slight, chance for rain arriving Sunday, though majority will stay dry all weekend. If participating in outdoor summertime activities this weekend, like hanging by the pool or doing some much needed yard work, don't forget to apply sunscreen and drink extra water!

Next week brings a shift in the forecast once again. A front that will pass through by Tuesday will elevate atmospheric conditions to support daily rain and storm chances. While we are still too far out to pinpoint any exact timing, coverage, or threats next week, there is decent signal that we could once again be in for more rounds of storms throughout the workweek. Check back in with the Storm Station over the weekend as we gather more information about next week's forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate Cowan